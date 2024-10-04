Bournemouth drownings: Coroner rules deaths of two young people were accidental

The inquest into the deaths of two young people who drowned off Bournemouth beach has recorded a verdict of accidental death.

Joe Abbess, 17, and Sunnah Khan, 12, died after getting into trouble in the water near the pier in the Dorset seaside resort on May 31 last year.

Eight other people were treated by paramedics after being rescued the same day.

Senior coroner for Dorset, Rachael Griffin, has been holding an inquest into their deaths at Bournemouth Coroners Court.

During the final hearing, Rachael Griffin said in her short form conclusion that the pair died as a consequence of an "unexpected anomaly of nature" and ruled the cause of death was drowning.

More to follow.

