A man who died in a collision on the M3 in Camberley has been named by police.

Dr Nick Payne, who was an Emergency Department Consultant at Frimley Park Hospital, died in the single vehicle crash on Tuesday evening (October 1).

Emergency services were called after a car hit a concrete barrier and went over a bridge, landing on the southbound carriageway.

Dr Payne was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surrey Police are appealing for information about the incident, and particularly want to trace the movements of a black BMW I3 prior to the collision.

The force said "If you were in the area between 5.20pm and 5.25pm yesterday evening and witnessed the collision, or you have CCTV, dash cam or helmet cam footage that might have captured any part of this incident, please get in touch".

The force added: "Our thoughts remain with his family, friends, and colleagues at this incredibly difficult and sad time."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...