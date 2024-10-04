Migrants brought to shore after crossing English Channel

Migrants have been brought to shore after crossing the English Channel, the first arrivals following a spell of bad weather.

Pictures show people wearing life jackets arriving in Dover on a Border Force vessel on Friday, after a period of windy conditions.

These are the first crossings since Sunday, when 59 people were recorded as arriving in one boat, according to Home Office figures, taking the provisional total for 2024 to date to 25,244.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

Following latest data released on Thursday, the total for the year so far is down 0.3% on this time last year (25,330) and 25% lower than the same period in 2022 (33,611).

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We all want to end dangerous small boat crossings, which threaten lives and undermine our border security.

“As we have seen with so many recent devastating tragedies in the Channel, the people-smuggling gangs do not care if the vulnerable people they exploit live or die, as long as they pay.

“We will stop at nothing to dismantle their business models and bring them to justice.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...