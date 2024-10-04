Play Brightcove video

WATCH: The Royal Navy Guard of Honour marched through Southsea in remembrance of war heroes 100 years on

The Royal Navy Guard of Honour has marched through Southsea as part of a rededicated service for the Portsmouth Naval Memorial.

October marks 100 years since it was unveiled to remember the British and Commonwealth sailors who lost their lives in the First and Second World Wars.

The parade set off from the D-Day Story Museum and marched along the seafront to the Naval War Memorial.

The procession was led by regular and reserve sailors, who were joined by veterans in the march.

A torch lighting ceremony has taken place to recognise the legacy of the fallen sailors. Credit: ITV Meridian

A torch lighting ceremony has taken place to recognise the legacy of the fallen sailors during a short service.

Members of the public also attended the event.

Captain Lee McLocklan, Portsmouth Naval Base, said: "So the prominence of today is to celebrate 100 years of the actual erecting of the memorial.

"In 1914, this was actually resurrected as part of the First World War for the sailors and merchant sailors that were unable to return home to their families.

"In turn, 100 years on, we rededicate this memorial to all those from the First World War and Second World War and other conflicts and beyond."

WATCH: Captain Lee McLocklan explains the history behind the service

Play Brightcove video

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Jason Fazackarley, the Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire, Nigel Atkinson, and Portsmouth City Council leader, Councillor Steve Pitt, laid wreaths at the memorial.

The memorial commemorates around 25,000 British and Commonwealth sailors who died in the World Wars.

After World War One, an Admiralty Committee recommended building memorials at the three main naval ports of Great Britain - Chatham, Plymouth and Portsmouth - in honour of those members of the Royal Navy who died at sea and who had no known grave.

It features a central obelisk, with the names of the dead, on bronze plaques arranged around the memorial according to the year of death.

