A section of the M4 Westbound carriageway in Wiltshire is expected to remain closed this morning following a 'serious overnight' collision.

National Highways say the Westbound M4 between Hungerford (J14) to Swindon (J15) is closed to allow the road to be resurfaced.

This follows a collision involving a car and light goods vehicle, at around 1am today and involved a closure of both carriageways to allow an air ambulance to land.

The eastbound carriageway was reopened at 3am but the westbound carriageway remained closed as Wiltshire Police carried out an investigation.

National Highways have said: "A signed diversion remains in place. Please follow the hollow square diversion symbol:

Leave the M4 at J14.

At the roundabout, take the first exit and join the A338. Follow for approx 3 miles

At the A4 mini roundabout turn right onto the A4 towards Hungerford avoiding Hungerford town centre.

After a short distance to the next roundabout take the 2nd exit into Charnham Park.

Turn right onto the B4192 and follow for approx 13 miles through Aldbourne to the A419 roundabout

Take the first exit and join the A419, continue to rejoin the M4 westbound at Junction 15."

