WATCH: ITV Meridian's report is Charlotte Wilkins

Big smiles and waggy tails, it’s hard to tell who’s having more fun.

'Dogtember' marks the end of Saltdean Lido’s human season - now in its 8th year, the event is more popular than ever.

Deryck Chester who is one of the Volunteer Directors of Saltdean Lido CIC says:

" These events are not only fantastic fun, they are really important fundraisers because swimming pools are expensive to run. We heat ours to 26 degrees. But our dog swims help to subsidise our human swims."

Saltdean is on the outskirts of dog loving Brighton and Hove but people have come from all over the UK to experience this pawsome event.

The Saltdean Lido is deep cleaned after the dog events, ready for the winter swimming season.

Visitors said:

"The atmosphere is buzzing there’s so many lovely dogs. “

“Maddog loves the water - it’s an opportunity for me to go in as well. Sea’s a bit cold at the moment. “

“ We wanted him to have the experience of being in the water with the other dogs cos he gets a bit nervous.“

“ She’s been in the sea but this is the first time she’s been in a pool and around so many dogs and she’s loving it! “

Dogs large and small can attend the event

Whether they’ve been showing off a bit of doggy paddle or making new friends - there is no doubt these doggies have had a ball.