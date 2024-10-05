Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was found with serious injuries on Fishbourne Lane, Ryde.

The ambulance service located a woman in her 50s at the junction with Kite Hill between 11pm on 28 September and 1am on 29 September, 2024.

She had serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, where she remains.

Police were contacted on 4 October after concerns were raised at the hospital around the severity of her injuries.

Doctors said they could be consistent with having been hit by a vehicle.

The suspected hit and run collision happened on Fishbourne Lane at the junction with Kite Hill, Ryde. Credit: Google Maps.

The woman is described as being 53-years-old, short in stature with a large build.

She was wearing dark clothing.

At this time, it is unclear how she came to be injured but officers are investigating a potential hit and run collision.

Hampshire Police said:"We are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen something at the time.

"Do you remember seeing a woman matching this description in the area?

"Perhaps you have dash cam footage on Fishbourne Lane during the relevant times?

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference 44240430950."

