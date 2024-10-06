A man has died and a second man remains seriously injured in hospital following a house fire in Weymouth.

Police are treating the blaze in Southdown Road as suspicious.

The alarm was raised just before 11am on Friday October 4.

Officers attended the scene, along with the fire and ambulance services.

Sadly, a man in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed.

A man in his 60s was also taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

The Major Crime Investigation Team has launched a full investigation, following concerns the fire may have been started deliberately.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Third, of the MCIT, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the man who sadly died in this fire and officers are supporting them and keeping them updated with the progress of our investigation.

“We are treating this fire as suspicious and I am keen to hear from anyone who witnessed any unusual activity in the area of Southdown Road during the morning of Friday 4 October, or who has any information that might assist our enquiries.

He urged residents nearby to check CCTV and doorbell footage, and said a police cordon remains in place while investigations are carried out.