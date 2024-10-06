Five kittens, thought to be less than a week old, have been rescued from a household recycling bin in Farnborough.

They were found by refuse collectors who were on their round in Cove Road.

They took the cats to a nearby vets who contacted the RSPCA.

The RSPCA is investigating the 'cruel abandonment' Credit: RSPCA

Thankfully, the kittens were unhurt by their ordeal and are now in the care of the charity's Hampshire and Surrey border branch where staff have named them Morel, Magpie, Molly, Penny and Saffron.

RSPCA Inspector Leanna Hone said: “It is frightening to think what could have happened to these young kittens had they not been spotted by the refuse collectors.

“There wasn’t any sound of miaowing, but the bin was quite full so the cats were lying on a cardboard box near the top and were fortunately spotted as the bin was being picked up on the round.

"The house holder who owned the bin was horrified when they heard these kittens had been placed in it outside their home.

“All the kittens are doing well and their eyes are opening."

The kittens are being cared for by a fosterer Credit: RSPCA

They have now been placed with a cat fosterer, but staff are concerned about the kittens' mother, who hasn't been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RSPCA appeals line number on 0300 123 8018 quoting incident number 01360132.”

The RSPCA is urging owners who may find themselves with an unexpected litter of kittens which they are unable to care for to reach out for help and not abandon them.

There is support for those who are struggling on the charity’s cost of living hub.