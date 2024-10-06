Sussex adventurer takes on highest bike ride to break new world record

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: ITV Meridian's report is by Charlotte Wilkins

It’s one thing to climb a mountain, it’s quite another to do it carrying a bike on your back. But that’s exactly what 60 year old Neil Laughton from Henfield in West Sussex has just done.

The former Royal Marine Commando has set the world record for the highest bike ride - ever. Scaling the 7,246-metre high summit of Putha Huinchuli in Peru.

Neil spent hours training on the South Downs and at an altitude training centre in London Credit: Neil Laughton

Neil says:

" I enjoy a challenge, I enjoy cycling, I enjoy mountaineering. Put all three together and I discovered the world record for the highest bicycle ride set in 2009 was 7, 211 metres. I thought it could be beaten and by a British team. "

Accompanied by his friend and climbing guide, local Sirdar Nima Kanchha Sherpa, the pair carried their bikes all the way to the top of one of the highest peaks in the world.

"Only 3 out of 14 of us made it to the summit. The oxygen is really very thin at that level. Without supplementary oxygen. Determination just eventually gets you to the summit. "

The pair rode around 20 metres at the highest point, before turning around and going back down again.

Neil is no stranger to expeditions, he's even scaled Everest with Bear Grylls, but he describes this one as his most challenging yet.

Neil scaled Everest with Bear Grylls.

Once verified Neil can add this World Record to an ever growing list.

Credit: Neil Laughton

He's held the highest black tie dinner party and ridden a penny farthing with no hands.

This mission has raised thousand of pounds for a school in the Himalayas. The funds will go towards buying furniture, insulating the walls and installing wifi along with other supplies.

Self described 'adventureholic' Neil is already looking forward to his next missions - motorcycling in Oman and white water rafting in Ethiopia. For Neil, Adventure never sleeps.