Two pedestrians are in hospital after being hit by a moped on Brighton seafront.

The incident happened on the lower promenade near the Kings Road playground at 1.50pm on Saturday October 5th.

The victims attended hospital for their injuries, with one woman in her 50s sustaining a serious leg injury. Both are in a stable condition.A second moped was seen closely following the one involved in the collision, with two riders on each.

One rider then fled on foot, and the mopeds continued to drive along the seafront path.It was then reported that weapons were being used during a fight between the three remaining riders on the ramp leading from the lower promenade to the pavement of Kings Road, opposite The Metropole Hotel.One man ran from the scene, and the two remaining men drove away on a moped. A second moped was found abandoned nearby.All suspects were described as white, wearing dark clothing, balaclavas, and helmets.Detective Inspector Laura Hillier-Diamond said, “This was a shocking incident in a busy public area in broad daylight.

"We’ve increased police presence along the seafront, and an investigation is underway to identify those responsible.

"We are appealing to the public for any information that could assist us, especially if anyone saw the suspects without their helmets or balaclavas, or if you captured any part of the incident on camera.

"Any detail, no matter how small, could prove crucial.”

An image of the suspects has been released.