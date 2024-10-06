A six-year-old girl has been treated in hospital after being bitten by a dog in West Sussex.

Police say the youngster was walking with her grandmother when she was attacked by the Japanese Akita in Durrington-on-Sea.

The incident happened in Strand Parade, The Boulevard, between 4-4.30pm on Thursday October 3rd.

She sustained a chest wound and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The dog was seized by police.

Its owner, a 53-year-old woman from Worthing, was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and causing injury.

She was released on bail until 4 January, pending further enquiries.