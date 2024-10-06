Woman arrested after six-year-old girl bitten by Akita dog in Durrington-on-Sea
A six-year-old girl has been treated in hospital after being bitten by a dog in West Sussex.
Police say the youngster was walking with her grandmother when she was attacked by the Japanese Akita in Durrington-on-Sea.
The incident happened in Strand Parade, The Boulevard, between 4-4.30pm on Thursday October 3rd.
She sustained a chest wound and was taken to hospital for treatment.
The dog was seized by police.
Its owner, a 53-year-old woman from Worthing, was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and causing injury.
She was released on bail until 4 January, pending further enquiries.