A victim of a former GP jailed for a string of indecent assaults against female patients in Berkshire has said he "ruined my life completely".

The woman says Stephen Cox, 65, took advantage of her following the death of her mum.

On Monday, Cox was jailed for 22 years for 12 counts of indecent assault.

Thames Valley Police said that, over a number of years, Cox repeatedly indecently assaulted seven of his female patients on the pretext of carrying out routine medical examinations.

Cox, from Stockton Mill, Welshpool, Shropshire, worked as a family doctor in Bracknell during the 1980s and 1990s.

He constantly denied any wrongdoing, saying it was either a misunderstanding, an accident or that the examinations would have been medically justified.

After her mum died, she said Cox took her under his wing, "then he started getting a bit too close, that's how it all began basically".

Up until that point, she says that he had been "absolutely fine, no problems whatsoever".

She believes that he saw her vulnerability as an opportunity.

"He was being a shoulder to start with, and he obviously knew my mum and he saw my mum just before she died as well and he sent a letter to the family and everything was absolutely fine up until mum passed. I feel that he took advantage of me being down basically.

"He used to pull his chair, put his legs each side of mine, put his hands on my legs, and I thought nothing of that, then he started rubbing my legs and coming really really close to talk and I just didn't feel comfortable with it whatsoever.

"He did examinations which he shouldn't have done really. There was no reason to do them.

"I started taking somebody with me and whenever I took somebody with me he was really off with me and that's when I realised, this really isn't right at all. Why is he doing this to me when I'm on my own, vulnerable?"

The assaults took place almost 30 years ago, but it took her a long time to come forward.

"One day I just decided, I was emotionally a complete wreck about it all and I just picked the phone up and dialled the police and just let it all out."

Cox indecently assaulted seven of his female patients numerous times while working at Ralph Rides surgery in Bracknell. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Cox's crimes have impacted her throughout her life.

"I don't get close to people physically. Certain times, I could just be having a cuddle with my partner and it just comes into my head and I've lost a few partners because of it because it's really hard to understand.

"It's ruined my life completely. I link it with my mum's death as well because it happened because of her dying if you like.

"I've not got over my mum and I've never got over this and I get flashbacks constantly... I just burst into tears for no reason other than thinking of him and it's just wrecked my life completely.

"When I found out there was more [victims], I did start wondering what if I'd said something sooner and all that started going through my head as well. I could have saved some people. But I'm glad I've done it and I just want to get through it all now and try and leave it all in the past. That's what I want anyway."

She says she feels "relieved" that Cox has been jailed for his crimes.

"I feel like everything I've been through has been worth it, going to court and stuff.

"I'm still going to hate him for the rest of my life because he ruined a lot of it but hopefully he'll never be able to do it to anyone else.

"I'd say to anyone, if it's ever happened to you, come forward because I'm starting to talk about it and it's making me feel better being able to speak out as well and hopefully it's going to put an end to it all."

The following organisations can offer help and advice:

