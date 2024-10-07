Sussex Police has reopened the A27 at Shoreham, Sussex, after an incident in which a man died.

The road was closed in both directions during rush hour on Monday 7 October as emergency services attended the scene. Drivers were asked to find alternative routes.

A 28-year-old man from Brighton died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Police do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

