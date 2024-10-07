Sussex Police investigating after Jewish memorial in Hove vandalised

An investigation is underway in Sussex after a Jewish memorial in Hove was vandalised on the eve of October 7.

Sussex Police confirmed it was looking into a video shared across social media which appears to show a man damaging the memorial.

The footage depicts the man tearing down a number of items including tributes, teddy bears and flowers.

The perpetrator is then confronted by another man who moves him away from the memorial.

The force said: “We are aware of a video circulating online of a man damaging a Jewish memorial in Hove and are treating it as a hate crime.

“An investigation is under way and any information can be reported online or via 101, quoting reference 158 of 04/10.”

Around 1,200 Israelis were killed, including 797 civilians and 36 children, and 250 others were taken hostage on October 7 in a series of attacks by Palestinian militants.

A number of commemorative events took place on Sunday and more are planned for today (Monday 7 October), including one in Hove’s Palmeira Square.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...