Thousands of pounds worth of cigarettes and alcohol have been stolen in a ram-raid in Overton, Hampshire.

On Monday 7 October, a white 4x4 vehicle drove into the front of the Spar store on Sapley Road between 2.30am and 2.45am causing extensive damage.

Hampshire Police is asking anyone with information to get in touch. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Officers say the offenders were then able to enter the store to steal several thousands of pounds worth of alcohol and cigarettes, before driving off in the vehicle.

Hampshire Police is asking anyone who may have caught any footage of those involved, via CCTV or dashcam to get in touch via 101 quoting 44240434723.

