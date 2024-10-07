Wiltshire carers complete sponsored skydive in aid of hospice

Carers at a Wiltshire care home have completed a sponsored skydive from 15,000 feet to raise money for a hospice.

Jenny Eyles, Jane Galvin, and Jasmine Simmonds - known as ‘the Flying Js’ - are colleagues at HC-One’s Market Lavington care home on the northern edge of Salisbury Plain.

The group took part in the skydive in September in Salisbury with some of the residents joining to watch. They jumped in aid of Dorothy House Hospice.

The care home has also organised coffee afternoons, cake sales and raffles - raising more than £2,000 for Dorothy House Hospice.

Home Manager and Flying J, Jasmine Simmonds, said: “It was a wonderful day and to see so many people from Market Lavington care home join us and lend us their support was really special.”

Resident Malcolm Kirby, who spoke to the Flying J’s before they set off, added: "I have jumped 11 times, being in the military, so it was nice to be involved in something like that again, giving the ladies pep talks before they jumped.”

