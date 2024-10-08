Play Brightcove video

Mimi Ward from Middle Barton completed the challenge over four days

A 10-year-old girl from Oxfordshire has cycled from London to Paris, raising thousands of pounds for charity.

Mimi Ward from Middle Barton completed the challenge over four days, travelling 460 kilometres (285 miles).

She has raised more than £10,000 for Dravet Syndrome UK - a charity which supports her younger cousin Dominic.

Often described as a complex form of epilepsy, Dravet Syndrome is a rare, life-long and life limiting neurological condition.

Dominic, who is 8 years old, was born with Dravet Syndrome and has endured hundreds of seizures since he was a baby.

Speaking about her challenge, Mimi said: “I wanted to do something to help Dom Dom and others like him. He really doesn’t deserve what he has to go through. He’s such a loving, caring and fun person.

"I’ve trained really hard for this, and although I was nervous to start, I’m so happy we managed to do it.”

