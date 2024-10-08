Play Brightcove video

Video credit: Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue Service

A calf has been rescued after it got stuck along a stretch of the River Thames in Oxfordshire.

The young cow was trapped in the water near Temple Island in Henley-on-Thames.

Fire crews from Oxfordshire and Berkshire were called to the scene on Monday 7 October.

The calf was thankfully uninjured. Credit: Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue Service

Despite treacherous conditions, animal rescue teams used expert techniques alongside local farmers to rescue the calf from the channel.A statement on Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service's Facebook page said: "We wish to thank the members of the public for calling this in and waiting with the animal until we arrived.

"It made locating it a lot easier for responding crews."

