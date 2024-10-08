Calf rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in River Thames at Henley
Video credit: Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue Service
A calf has been rescued after it got stuck along a stretch of the River Thames in Oxfordshire.
The young cow was trapped in the water near Temple Island in Henley-on-Thames.
Fire crews from Oxfordshire and Berkshire were called to the scene on Monday 7 October.
Despite treacherous conditions, animal rescue teams used expert techniques alongside local farmers to rescue the calf from the channel.A statement on Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service's Facebook page said: "We wish to thank the members of the public for calling this in and waiting with the animal until we arrived.
"It made locating it a lot easier for responding crews."
