Reading Borough Council has apologised to motorists for incorrectly issuing parking fines over a number of years.

The council discovered the Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) on sections of the East Reading Red Route and some parking restrictions in other locations are unenforceable.

A total of 6,136 penalty charge notices (PCNs) were incorrectly issued and paid primarily between July 2018 and 2024 with some dating back to 2013.

It says drivers who have paid these penalties will be reimbursed.

For motorists that have been subject incorrectly to a debt recovery process, the council says it will contact individuals directly, telling them how the repayment will be made with interest.

Jackie Yates, Chief Executive of Reading Borough Council, said: “I sincerely apologise to all motorists and residents who have been affected by these errors and urge them to visit the Council’s website so that we can reimburse them.

“We have made the reimbursement process as easy as possible for people who have been wrongly issued with penalty charge notices, whilst ensuring we have appropriate verification checks in place.

“Parking enforcement action was suspended as soon as the Council became aware of the specific TRO issues and further action is being taken to ensure that the circumstances which led to this situation don't happen again.

“On behalf of the council, I sincerely apologise to motorists for the distress and inconvenience caused.”

The errors came to light when a member of staff reported a defect on the East Reading Red Route.

A wider investigation was carried out to review whether there were further issues with TROs and a small number were found to be incorrect.

Motorists who think they have been incorrectly issued with a PCN can claim a refund via the council’s website from Wednesday 16 October following agreement of the Scheme by the council on Tuesday 15 October.

