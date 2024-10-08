A 25-year-old man has been jailed for life for murdering a restaurant manager in Reading.

Shazeb Khalid, of no fixed abode, will serve a minimum of 21 years in prison after being found guilty of one count of murder at Reading Crown Court.

At approximately 11.50pm on Valentine's Day of this year Khalid deliberately mowed down Vignesh Pattabi Raman in a stolen Range Rover as he was cycling along Addington Road, Reading.

Police closed Addington Road for forensic investigations. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Khalid targeted the 36-year-old as he blamed him for instigating an investigation into the Vel restaurant employing illegal immigrants.

Following the collision, Vignesh Pattabi Raman was found injured in the road by a member of the public.

Despite being taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital he died as a result of a head injury.

The murder happened in a quiet, leafy street in Reading. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Thames Valley Police swiftly launched a murder investigation and Khalid was arrested on 19 February and charged the following day.

Another man, Soiheem Hussian, of Rossby, Shinfield was sentenced to four years in prison after he was found guilty of assisting an offender. The 27-year-old was found not guilty of murder.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Brangwin, of the Major Crime Unit, said: "I am pleased with the lengthy sentence handed to Khalid in particular. It reflects the truly sickening nature of his actions.

Soiheem Hussain was found guilty of assisting an offender. Credit: Thames Valley Police

" Vignesh was a kind, gentle man who moved to the UK on the promise of a job providing opportunity and hope for him and his wife, Ramya.

"He was killed on a misguided belief that he was responsible for instigating an investigation into the Vel restaurant employing illegal immigrants.

" Ramya’s life was shattered when her husband’s life was taken and Vignesh’s wider family and friends were similarly devastated.

"I can only hope that the sentences passed today provide some relief for Vignesh’s family."

