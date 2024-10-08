No-one has ever been charged with 36-year-old Richard Haywood's murder. Credit: Hampshire Constabulary

Detectives have reopened the investigation into the 1989 murder of a man who was shot multiple times in his flat in Hampshire 35 years ago, following advances in forensic science.

Richard Haywood, commonly known as Ricky, was killed in an attack at his home above Ambiance Jewellers in Shirley Road, Southampton, on October 16 1989.

No-one has ever been charged with the 36-year-old’s murder.

Now the charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of £20,000 for information, that can be given anonymously, which leads to an arrest and conviction.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: "The advancements in forensic science over the past 35 years will now allow the investigation to pursue this as one of the main lines of inquiry."

Detective Inspector Elizabeth Brunt, who is now leading the investigation, said: "As we review the evidence available to us, I would like to appeal to anyone out there that may hold information about what happened to come forward and speak to us.

" I believe someone knows why Ricky was killed and who was responsible. Whatever your allegiances, you would be doing the right thing by telling us what you know.

" I would urge those people to think about Ricky’s family, who have waited more than 35 years to find out why someone killed him.

" While Ricky’s mother died broken-hearted, the rest of his family are desperate to know the truth.

" We need to give his family the answers they rightly deserve, to get justice for them and for Ricky.

" Your help is needed and now is the time to communicate what you know, either directly, anonymously or through a third party – doing nothing is no longer an option."

Richard Haywood was killed in an attack at his home above Ambiance Jewellers in Shirley Road, Southampton, on October 16 1989. Credit: Hampshire Constabulary

In a statement issued through police, Mr Haywood’s sister said: "We cannot express enough the huge impact Ricky’s death has had on us.

" The pain never goes away. My mum never had peace and it slowly ate away at her. She went to her grave never knowing who committed this awful crime.

" I, as Ricky’s sister, have to live with the pain of his murder and knowing how my mum suffered too.

" We pray this new appeal will urge someone to come forward and hopefully after all these years find justice and closure."

Beth Simpson, regional manager for Crimestoppers, said: "Ricky’s heartbroken family still don’t have answers or justice.

"Our charity is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information given exclusively to us that leads to the arrest, charge and conviction of anybody responsible for his murder.

" If you have information, however small, please speak up and tell Crimestoppers 100% anonymously. If you prefer not to talk to the police, you can tell us what you know, and we’ll pass it on for you, it is not too late.

" We are independent of the police and won’t ask for any personal details, there’ll be no police contact or witness statements, and you won’t have to go to court. Nobody will know you contacted us."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...