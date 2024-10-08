Simon Hawkins has been jailed for sixteen months. Credit: Thames Valley Police

A shoplifter who stole alcohol, cigarettes and tobacco from a number of Co-op stores in Reading has been jailed for sixteen months.Between March and June 2024, Simon Hawkins, 36, of no fixed address, targeted shops on Overdown Road and South View Avenue.

He was arrested on 22 June and was charged the following day.

On Monday 30 September, Hawkins was sentenced at Reading Crown Court for four counts of burglary non-dwelling and three counts of shoplifting.

CCTV from one of the Co-op stores shows Hawkins raiding the draws of the tobacco kiosk before fleeing the scene.Thames Valley Police said the sentence is just one result of 'Operation Purchase', a programme targeting the most prolific offenders.PC Vince Moore said: "Simon Hawkins was a prolific shoplifter in Reading town centre and I am pleased he is now behind bars."I hope this ruling sends a clear message to shoplifters that your behaviour will not be tolerated and you will be brought to justice."

