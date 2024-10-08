Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Abigail Bracken reports from Eastbourne

Thousands have signed a petition against closing public toilets on Eastbourne seafront, as campaigners say they are an essential service that no one can do without.

Eastbourne Council is consulting on plans to move towards a community toilet scheme, to save money, and has only committed to running one toilet on the seafront.

This comes as public toilets have been shutting nationwide. The British Toilet Association estimates there are now up to 60% fewer public toilets than in 2010.

Campaigners say that closing toilets in Eastbourne will particularly affect the elderly, those with children, those with medical needs and the disabled.

Gaynor Sedgwick, Chair, Friends of Eastbourne Seafront

Eastbourne Council says it is facing exceptional financial challenges due to the high costs of homelessness and temporary accommodation and has to make an extra £2.7 million in savings this year.

Last year, public toilets in Eastbourne cost more than £300,000.

The community toilet scheme would mean businesses could offer their facilities for public use or run some of the council's current public toilets.

The council has committed to keeping one public toilet open on the seafront at the bandstand. Campaigners say the four other seafront toilets could now close.

The consultation closes at 5pm on Thursday 31 October 2024.

