Watch the September edition of The Last Word

Two of the South East's new MPs join Mims Davies to talk about the row over Labour's decision to restrict the winter fuel allowance.

Tris Osborne from Chatham tells us why Labour have had to take - what he calls - the painful decision to restrict the payouts.

Alison Bennett - the LibDem MP from Mid-Sussex, says many pensioners will suffer as a result of the new policy.