Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Kara Digby reports from Lambourn in Berkshire

Drivers are being warned to take extra care when they see a horse and rider on the road after a young racehorse was killed when she was hit by a car in Berkshire.

Two year old Knockalla was out with her rider in Lambourn on Monday 30 September when she was spooked by a car driving too fast.

Knockalla moved further into the road and was hit, suffering serious injuries. Her leg was so badly fractured that she had to be put down. The driver attended a voluntary police interview.

Racehorse trainer Tom Ward says the incident left the horse's rider emotionally traumatised and is joining calls for drivers to be more vigilant.

Two-year-old Knockalla had to be put down. Credit: Tom Ward Racing

Tom said: "She's only had one racecourse experience and I was really looking forward to her progressing through the grades.

"Her life was cut short through an incident that should probably never have happened.

"The lads are all very shook by the whole experience. The rider took a week off and she's luckily had no breaks but just a lot of mental and little bit of physical trauma.

"She's got over it fairly quickly all things considered but it was a pretty rough experience."

Racehorse trainer Tom Ward is calling for drivers to be more vigilant. Credit: ITV News Meridian

According to the British Horse Society, out of the almost 3,400 incidents reported last year, 85% of those involved a vehicle either passing a horse too closely or too quickly.

Alan Hiscox, British Horse Society, said: "All we're asking drivers to do is, if you see a horse on the road then slow down to a maximum of 10 miles per hour.

"Be patient and don't sound your horn or rev your engine, and when safe to do so, pass wide and slow at least two metres distance and drive slowly away.

Drivers are being urged to pass horses wide and slow. Credit: ITV News Meridian

"But it is a two-way street. If we're asking drivers to take their responsibilities seriously then horse riders do as well and that is by making themselves as visible as possible, wearing a gilet, putting leg bands on the horse's legs, being aware all around as to what's going on."

William Wriggall, Jockey Club Estates, said: "These are highly strung athletes that just need to be given a bit more time and a bit more space.

"But equally we're aware of our impact on the community and we need to work together as a team with the local authorities to have a safer environment for riders and motorists alike."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...