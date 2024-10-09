The Hampshire family of a missing girl who vanished from Schloss Neuahus in Germany, are returning to the country to mark what would be her 45th birthday.

Katrice Lee disappeared in November 1981, when she was two years old, while on a shopping trip near a British Army base.

Investigations have failed to find any trace of her.

An exhibition of images called 'Missing Katrice' and involving her family, is to be shown near where she went missing with the aim to spread more awareness of her disappearance, and provide support to families affected by unsolved missing person cases.

'Missing Katrice' will run from 6th November until the 43rd anniversary of her disappearance, on 28th November.

It will take place in the former NAAFI shopping centre in Schloss Neuhaus, where Katrice was last seen.

