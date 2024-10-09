Play Brightcove video

A crane was used to lift the damaged gantry off the motorway

A man has been charged following a fatal multi-vehicle crash on the M27 in Hampshire.

A Mercedes lorry, Nissan Juke and Volkswagen Polo collided on the westbound carriageway at Junction 5 on Wednesday 21 February 2024.

The driver of the lorry, Michal Kaminski, 36, from Salisbury, Wiltshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several hours after the crash the lorry caught fire causing damage to an overhead gantry.

A 10-mile stretch of the M27 was closed for almost two days. Credit: ITV News Meridian

A 10-mile stretch of the motorway was closed for almost two days while repair work took place.

Ross Alex Neiland, 38, from Littlehampton, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death while uninsured, causing death while unfit through drink or drugs, and driving without a licence.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Crown Court on 1 November.

Kerry Ann Pearce, 40, of Beach Road in Littlehampton, was charged with failing to provide a specimen and appeared at Southampton Magistrates Court on 7 October.

She pleaded guilty and was handed a 12 month disqualification and £30 fine.

