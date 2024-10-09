Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Andrew Pate reports

Twenty one suspects have now been questioned for alleged gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the deaths of more than 700 elderly patients at Gosport War Memorial Hospital in Hampshire.

In 2018 an independent panel said at least 456 people died at Gosport War Memorial Hospital after being given powerful painkillers they did not need between 1987 and 2001.

Now Kent and Essex Police are reviewing the records of more than 750 deaths.

Case files on some of the patients have been sent to the Crown Prosecution Service.Some of the campaigners, whose loved ones died, are now elderly themselves, and it's feared they may never get the answers they are looking for.

Many of the family members believe progress is being made by the police.

At least 450 people had their lives shortened at Gosport War Memorial Hospital. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Gillian Kimberley, Robert Wilson's wife, said: "We’re getting there, we’re getting there. It’s taking time but we’re getting there. I just wish it would get to a conclusion. It’s a long progress. It really is hurtful. You see it on the TV. It brings it all back."

Charles Farthing, Brian Cunningham's stepson, said: "The police appear to be doing what is a thorough investigation. We’re not told very much for obvious reasons, but it does look like they’re making progress now which I like to see."

The police say the total number of suspects identified is 24, including 21 for alleged gross negligence manslaughter, and they have started to submit case files, in relation to individual patients, to the Crown Prosecution Service.

It will now be the Crown Prosecution Service's decision as to whether or not any criminal charges are brought.

Most of the elderly patients were treated on the Dryad and Daedalus wards, between 1987 and 2001, leaving families waiting for 20 or 30 years for answers.

Inside Gosport War Memorial Hospital. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Pauline Godley, Arthur Cousins' daughter, said: "We went to see him around about teatime and he surprised us. He sat on the chair and he said 'I’ll be out tomorrow Pauline'.

"Oh I was so chuffed, and then in the evening had this phone call she said, just to let you know your dad is dead."

The officers leading Operation Magenta say this is one of the largest and most complex investigations in the history of UK policing.

But the daughter and granddaughter of Elsie Devine say that the latest family forum has left them very frustrated.

Bridget Reeves, Elsie Devine's granddaughter, said: "We’ve been at the forefront of getting justice for those who died at Gosport and it’s got to the point now where we know too much and wherever this is going to go, and may it go into a criminal court where it belongs, but if it does not then everything that we had to say at this meeting today that should’ve been heard by those families, they have been denied."

There is still no indication as to when this investigation will end.

A statement released on Wednesday 9 October said that the families can be confident officers are working as quickly and thoroughly as possible to ensure Operation Magenta is the decisive police investigation into the deaths at Gosport War Memorial Hospital.

