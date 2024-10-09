Oxford retains place at top of global university rankings for ninth year in row

The University of Oxford has retained top place in an international league table for a record-breaking ninth year in a row.

Overall, the UK has 25 universities in the top 200 Times Higher Education (THE) world rankings – the same as last year.

But experts have warned that the reputation of the UK higher education sector is likely to “weaken” if the funding environment does not improve.

They say British institutions are being “battered by numerous prevailing winds”, including stretched finances and restrictions on international students, which could make it hard to sustain its position in the future.

The annual list has ranked more than 2,000 universities from 115 countries and regions in five areas: teaching, research quality, research environment, international outlook, and industry.

The UK’s reputation amongst academics, while still very high, is likely to weaken further in future years if universities’ funding environment doesn’t improve Phil Baty, chief global affairs officer at THE

Of the UK universities in the top 200, 13 institutions have improved their ranking in the past 12 months, five have stayed the same, and seven have dropped by at least one place in the past 12 months.

The average teaching and research reputation scores have dropped for the second year in a row among the British universities in the top 100.

But the rankings show Oxford once again was named the best-performing university globally, ahead of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States, which took second place.

US universities dominated the top 10 in the rankings, claiming seven places.

The University of Cambridge took fifth place in the list, the same as last year, while Imperial College London fell from eighth to ninth place.

Also making it into the top 50 are: University College London (22nd), University of Edinburgh (29th), King’s College London (36th) and the London School of Economics and Political Science (50th).

Phil Baty, chief global affairs officer at THE, said: "While, overall, the picture of UK higher education in our rankings is positive, the sector is being battered by numerous prevailing winds.

" Chief amongst them is the extremely stretched finances it is facing and the restrictions on recruiting international students making it harder for them still, making it almost impossible to see how the sector can sustain its position in the coming years without significant help.

" The UK’s reputation amongst academics, while still very high, is likely to weaken further in future years if universities’ funding environment doesn’t improve, which can have worrying consequences for partnerships, investment and collaborations."

He added: "Oxford University’s achievement of being ranked the best university in the world for a record nine years in a row in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings is just an unbelievably phenomenal achievement.

" It is all the more impressive given the ever-increasing competition in our ranking as more and more universities participate each year with more than 2,000 universities assessed this year."

Professor Irene Tracey, vice-chancellor of the University of Oxford, said: "I am absolutely delighted that we have consolidated our position at the top of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings for a ninth consecutive year.

" This achievement is testament to our extraordinarily talented and committed academics, researchers and staff, who deliver exceptional standards of teaching and learning and conduct globally impactful research.

" Above all, I am indebted to all my colleagues at Oxford whose work continues to fire our imaginations, inspire generations, and confront some of the greatest challenges facing our planet."

Here is the list of the UK universities in the top 200 of the latest THE World University Rankings. Last year’s positions are in brackets, while = denotes joint position.

– 1 (1) University of Oxford

– 5 (5) University of Cambridge

– 9 (8) Imperial College London

– =22 (22) University College London

– 29 (=30) University of Edinburgh

– =36 (=38) King’s College London

– =50 (46) London School of Economics and Political Science

– =53 (51) University of Manchester

– 78 (81) University of Bristol

– =87 (=87) University of Glasgow

– =93 (101) University of Birmingham

– =98 (105) University of Sheffield

– 106 (=106) University of Warwick

– 115 (=97) University of Southampton

– 123 (129) University of Leeds

– =136 (=130) University of Nottingham

– =141 (135) Queen Mary, University of London

– =146 (147) University of York

– =157 (=168) Newcastle University

– =160 (=168) University of Liverpool

– =168 (=155) Lancaster University

– =172 (174) Durham University

– =172 (=177) University of Exeter

– =185 (=193) University of St Andrews

– =191 (201-250) University of Leicester

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...