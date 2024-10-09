Play Brightcove video

A statue of Paddington Bear has been installed in the Berkshire town where his creator and author, Michael Bond, was born.

It is part of a national trail, called Paddington Visits, to celebrate the character's next movie adventure.

The statue on Northbrook Street in Newbury is among 23 to be unveiled on benches across the UK.

The statue features the bear's signature red hat, blue duffle coat and a marmalade sandwich.

The statue features the bear's signature red hat, blue duffle coat and a marmalade sandwich. Credit: STUDIOCANAL

Warwick Heskins, Newbury BID Chairman, said: "Newbury BID are excited to welcome home Paddington, and are delighted to be part of Paddington Visits, the UK and Ireland trail.

"We are looking forward to the national and international tourism offer that Paddington will bring to our town.

"Our businesses are thrilled to hear about the installation and the economic uplift."

A spokesperson from STUDIOCANAL said: "We are delighted to launch Paddington Visits, a trail which will see everyone’s favourite bear bringing fun, kindness and warmth to communities across the UK.

Paddington Bear and his creator Michael Bond pictured on Monday January 9 2006. Credit: Edmond Terakopian/PA Archive/PA Images

"We hope that everyone seeks out their local Paddington, whether that’s dropping by for a chat about your day or to enjoy a marmalade sandwich or two while enjoying the view!"

The trail celebrates the forthcoming release of 'Paddington in Peru', in cinemas from November 8, 2024.

The new film will see Paddington return home to the Peruvian jungle to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, now a resident at the Home for Retired Bears.

With The Brown Family and Mrs Bird in tow, an adventure ensues when a mysterious disappearance plunges them into an unexpected journey from the Amazon rainforest to the mountain peaks of Peru.

Locations taking part in the Paddington Visits trail include:

Ashby de la Zouch – Ashby Spa WI Garden

Birmingham - Medicine Terrace

Bury St Edmunds - arc Shopping Centre

Cardiff - St John's Gardens

Chester - Foregate Street

Westport - County Mayo

Edinburgh - St Andrew Square Garden

John O’ Groats - John O’ Groats Sign Post

Lanark - High St

Land’s End - Land’s End Sign Post

Liverpool - Liverpool ONE

London Paddington - Connaught Village

London Westfield - White City, W12

Manchester - Hardman Square

Newbury – Northbrook Street

Newtownards - Conway Square

Penrith - Town Centre

Peterborough - Queensgate Shopping Centre

Reading - Broad Street

Salisbury - Fisherton Street

Southampton - West Quay Shopping Centre

Sunderland - Bridges Shopping Centre

York - Dean’s Park

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...