Thieves steal equipment worth more than £50,000 from New Forest charity

ITV News Meridian's Alice Knight has been to meet some of the people who are supported by the Minstead Trust

Equipment worth more than £50,000 has been stolen from a charity in the New Forest that supports people with learning disabilities.

A number of vehicles and power tools were stolen from Minstead Trust's site in Lyndhurst between 6.30pm on Wednesday 2 October and 7.45am on Thursday 3 October.

It included a van, which is used to move materials and tools around, chainsaws, a leaf blower and mowers.

Adam Dodd, CEO, Minstead Trust, said: "I feel really disappointed at how it sets us back in terms of our mission to change the relationship between society and people with learning disabilities.

"I think the world’s become so much more inclusive but what things like this do is they say to vulnerable people actually the world maybe can’t be trusted and it undoes so much good work that our staff and volunteers have done over years."

The Minstead Trust offers people the opportunity to take part in activities such as gardening and arts and crafts, helping them to build their skills and improve their lives.

The charity says there will be a shortfall from the insurance of tens of thousands of pounds.

It's been helped by the community which has rallied together to support them by donating money.

Mr Dodd added: "I think the main thing is to ensure that the important work that we do isn’t unduly interrupted by this.

"We’re an incredibly strong community and it’s going to take a lot more than this to put us down."

Hampshire Police is asking anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting the incident number 44240428764.

