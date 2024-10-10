Play Brightcove video

Watch: A pine marten on the Longleat Estate captured on camera

For the first time, a native pine marten has been captured on camera on the Longleat estate in Wiltshire.

Pine martens were almost extinct in Britain by the beginning of the 20th century, but due to successful reintroduction programmes, their populations are slowly expanding.

Dr Tom Lewis, conservation and research manager, said: "What’s particularly exciting is that the pine marten at Longleat has appeared naturally rather than through a re-introduction programme.

"We know Longleat is approximately halfway between Forest of Dean and the New Forest where there are recovering wild populations. There have been sightings in this area but nothing confirmed.

"We put den boxes up earlier this year and within a few months found scat (poo); we wanted to confirm if they are using the woods or just passing through.

"We have since captured one on camera crossing by a beaver dam.

"They are notoriously elusive creatures, and it is very exciting not just to have caught one on camera but also to have one living here.

"Pine martens are an important part of our natural ecosystem, feeding on small rodents, birds, eggs, insects and fruit.

"They are particularly good news for another rare native mammal, the red squirrel. Red squirrels are vulnerable to squirrel pox, which is carried by the non-native grey squirrel.

"Studies have shown that when pine marten populations recover, grey squirrel numbers reduce, and red squirrel numbers can recover.

"In this part of the country, we are a long way from seeing red squirrels returning, but the arrival of pine martens is another positive step in the right direction."

