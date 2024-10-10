Six men have been arrested after a half-tonne haul of cocaine worth £40 million was seized on a West Sussex beach.

On Monday 19 August 2024, officers found a rigid-hulled inflatable boat at Medmerry Beach, near Selsey in Sussex.

The RHIB contained 500 kilograms of cocaine.

12 people have now been arrested in connection to the cocaine importation.

The men were arrested in locations across England in a National Crime Agency investigation, including a 39-year-old at Luton airport and another 39-year-old in Liverpool.

NCA officers have also arrested a man aged 45 in Bournemouth, a 41-year-old man in Poole, a man aged 36 from Tilbury in Essex, and a man who's 38 from Peterborough.

All have been released on bail.

