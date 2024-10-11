Four men arrested after man in his 20s died in Canterbury following an assault

Four people have been arrested after a man died following an assault in Canterbury.

Kent Police attended the scene on the city's High Street, near the junction with St Margaret's Street, on Thursday 10 October, at around 11:30pm.

Emergency services also were in attendence and a man in his 20s was found with injuries consistent with stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four men have been arrested in connection with the incident and taken into custody, while an investigation continues.

A cordon has been put in place in parts of Canterbury High Street and officers will remain in the area, carrying out enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/172197/24.

