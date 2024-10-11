Play Brightcove video

Watch: Two nine-week-old barn owls at the Hawk Conservancy Trust

A pair of nine-week-old barn owls have joined their new home at the Hawk Conservancy Trust in Andover.

Soon, the Trust will hold a public vote to choose two names for the chicks.

It is hoped by Spring next year, the pair will be ready to join the charity's daily displays for the public.

Hawk Consercancy Trust, said: "Barn owls are the most easily spotted owls in the UK as their low-level hunting at dawn and dusk means sharp-eyed commuters can often catch a glimpse as they pass open fields.

"However, long-term habitat loss is putting pressure on these favourites of British wildlife.

"As a result, Barn Owls are one of the many bird of prey species that the Hawk Conservancy Trust focuses on supporting in the wild."

The Raptor Nest Box Project, which works to conserve the birds in the wild, now provides over 1500 nest boxes throughout southern England to assist Barn Owls, Little Owls, Kestrels and Tawny Owls.

In 2023, around 198 Barn Owl chicks fledged from nest boxes in the project.

