ITV News Meridian's Penny Silvester reports

Campaigners against plans to build Europe's largest solar farm in Oxfordshire have taken part in a protest walk.

A formal application for Botley West Solar Farm is being submitted to the government.

If the plans are approved, millions of panels will be installed on farmland covering 1,400 hectares, some close to the World Heritage Site Blenheim Palace.

Those against it say they are in favour of solar energy, but the sheer size of the site would destroy vast amounts of countryside.

Lisa Warne, Oxfordshire Campaign to Protect Rural England, said: "We're going to turn vast swathes of the Oxfordshire landscape into industrial-style looking landscape.

"That is not what Oxfordshire is about and not what we're about. We also have concerns about the greenbelt.

"This development is up to 76% in the greenbelt and we believe this is one of the biggest single losses of the Oxford greenbelt that we will ever have seen."

Developers say it would provide power to hundreds of thousands of homes.

Mark Owen-Lloyd, Photovolt Development Partners, said: "We are changing the way this land is used but it is not a bad change.

"Instead of intensive farming with a large amount of chemicals, we will be replacing it with solar panels, wildflower meadows, woodland and extending the hedgerows.

"We do not touch any ancient woodland whatsoever. So our lease area from Blenheim Estate excludes the areas of ancient woodland and no panels will go within 25 metres of ancient woodland."

The site is mostly owned by the trust behind Blenheim Palace. The plans come at a time when the government is promising to triple the amount of solar power within six years, but opponents say the Botley proposal is too close to local villages.

Steven Jenkins, Stop Botley West campaign group, said: "There are places where solar farm at scale is required and we accept that as part of the solution for the UK, but there are some places where it is just not appropriate.

"This is very close to the World Heritage Site at Blenheim and the setting of the World Heritage Site which Blenheim themselves baked into the Local Plan to 2031."

Jess Ralston, Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, said: "The trade-off between 0.5% of Oxfordshire's farmland and boosting the UK's solar capacity by 6%, that is a political choice that the government will have to make.

"We need to recognise community concerns but at the same time if they want cheaper bills and energy independence, then solar is the way to go."

The decision about whether or not to award planning permission lies with the Energy Secretary Ed Miliband rather than the local council because it is classed as a "nationally significant infrastructure project".

Local wildlife experts are worried about the impact on the environment.

Julian Parfitt, wildlife expert, said: "This droveway is a lovely example of an unspoilt bit of nature and these trees contain cavities that are havens for wildlife, birds, bats and they also contain a lot of wildlife."

If the plans are accepted by the government, the application will be considered in more detail over the coming months.

