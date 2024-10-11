A speeding driver who deliberately drove at a police officer in Kent to avoid being arrested has been jailed for 10 years.

Barry Rossiter, 24, formerly of Nickley Wood near Ashford, seriously injured the policeman on Friday 26 January 2024.

Local officers were carrying out speed checks in Coulter Road, Ashford, after residents had raised concerns about the issue.

The officer had stepped out into the road with his hand up, to stop the silver Vauxhall Vectra that Rossiter was driving, after estimating that he was travelling over the 30mph speed limit.

Instead of slowing down and stopping, Rossiter accelerated and drove at the officer. The policeman was thrown onto the bonnet and then onto the ground. He is still recovering.

Rossiter drove off at high speed, veering onto the wrong side of a nearby road, causing a collision with another vehicle which was left damaged.

Police later traced the car, which had been set on fire, to Hornash Lane near the village of Shadoxhurst. Detectives undertook a thorough investigation, speaking to witnesses who had seen the vehicle before and after the collision.

Officers scoured hours of CCTV footage from all around Ashford on the day of the incident. They managed to prove that Rossiter had been behind the wheel at the time of the collision, but he was intent on avoiding justice and hid from police for several days.

Chief Superintendent Rob Marsh, Kent Police

Further work from detectives meant he was tracked down to Hawkhurst, arrested, and taken into custody on Wednesday 31 January. Enquiries revealed he only had a provisional driving licence and was uninsured. Whilst in custody, Rossiter attempted to bite a detective who was accompanying him to a court hearing on Friday 2 February, and was further charged with assault on an emergency worker. Rossiter later admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was sentenced at Canterbury Crown Court to 10 years on Friday 11 October.

He will serve at least two thirds of that term before being eligible for parole, and he will serve an extra two years on licence.

Ashford District Commander Chief Inspector Sarah Rivett said: "Every day, police officers go out to protect the community and respond to local concerns, such as the speeding that had been reported in this area.

" I am always impressed by the bravery and professionalism officers show when faced with people like Rossiter, who think nothing of causing serious harm to those who are doing their job and trying to keep people safe.

" I would like to thank the investigative team and also praise the officer who was the victim of this callous offence.

"I, along with everyone in Kent Police, am very happy he is recovering and working towards a full return when possible."

