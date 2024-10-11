Play Brightcove video

CCTV footage shows Stanescu targeting a man in a fast food restaurant along Friar Street, Reading

A woman who carried out a spate of thefts across four counties has been jailed for eight months.

Nirix Stanescu, 24, of no fixed abode, used distraction techniques to steal mobile phones from her victims.

The offences took place in Surrey, Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Berkshire.

Four of the offences occurred in Staines-upon-Thames, Walton-on-Thames and Woking.

Five further offences occurred in Milton Keynes, Reading, Slough, Wokingham and Oxford.

Between 4 May 2024 and 12 July 2024, Stanescu entered restaurants in various locations, approaching people eating meals and who had their phones on tables.

Stanescu would place a map or other paperwork over the phone, before distracting her victims and stealing the phone.

She was arrested on 25 September and charged the following day.

Stanescu pleaded guilty to nine counts of theft, each relating to distraction thefts of mobile phones.

A t Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday 27 September, Stanescu was sentenced to a total of eight months’ imprisonment.

Nirix Stanescu pleaded guilty to nine counts of theft. Credit: Thames Valley Police

Investigating officer Detective Constable Michael Hanson, of the Reading Priority Crime Team, said: "Stanescu would use distracting techniques to target her victims, stealing their phones when she employed these tactics.

" I am pleased that she pleaded guilty at the first hearing and has now been sentenced to prison as a result.

" I hope that her time in prison is used constructively to reflect on her offending behaviour.

" Although Stanescu used distractive techniques, this case is a timely reminder of the risks involved in leaving property in full view.

" I would advise people to keep their property close at hand, or out of sight, in order to prevent opportunists such as Stanescu targeting them."

Inspector Chris Thoday, from the North Surrey Neighbourhood Policing Investigation Team, said: "We worked closely with Thames Valley Police to ensure Stanescu was held accountable for her repeated and targeted offending that stretched across multiple counties.

" By reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses, we identified Stanescu and her tactics for stealing mobile phones.

"This type of distraction theft is something we’re seeing right across Surrey, so we urge people to stay aware of their surroundings and secure their belongings while out."

