Ex-British athlete Robbie Fitzgibbon dies aged 28 - Brighton club pays tribute

Tributes have been paid to former British International athletic star Robbie Fitzgibbon who has died aged 28.

Fitzgibbon represented Great Britain at the European Championships with his running club in Brighton describing him as 'the epitome of a runner’s runner'.

In a tribute online, Brighton Phoenix - Athletics and Triathlon Club said,

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of one of our most cherished athletes, Robbie Fitzgibbon.

"A friend to many, and a source of motivation for all who had the privilege of knowing him, Robbie was the epitome of a runner’s runner, embodying everything we value at Phoenix.

"Though Robbie will no longer run alongside us, share his stories, or lift our spirits with his humour and kindness, his presence will continue to be felt in everything we do as a club. His contribution to Phoenix is enduring, living on through the countless memories we have shared."

Fitzgibbon joined the club as a junior and recorded his first race for them at the age of 12 where he came 10th in the Goodwood Cross Country.

Brighton Phoenix added, "Robbie gave so much to the club, and we know the club meant just as much to him.

"It is difficult to find the right words in moments like these. Robbie was not just an athlete to us; he was a friend, a teammate, and an irreplaceable part of our Phoenix family.

"Robbie had been preparing to run the 2025 Brighton Marathon in aid of the charity ‘Mind’. Robin, his Dad, will now run in his place and to honour his wishes, we invite those who are able to consider donating to his chosen cause in his memory. A link is on our website.

"Robbie’s spirit, determination, and the kindness he showed will forever be a part of Brighton Phoenix."

For advice and support click here