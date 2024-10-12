Memorial football match held by bereaved dads in Kent for their 'angles'

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Joe Coshan reports on the memorial football match

Two teams from Kent have hosted a memorial football match to mark baby loss awareness week.

Kent Sands United and Sands United Thanet were set up to support bereaved dads navigating the heartbreaking loss of their babies. .

The community has supported more than 100 families in Kent dealing with baby loss.

It was started by Mike Pollard in 2018 following his own devastating experiences.

Mike Pollard has brought bereaved dads together since 2018 following his own heartbreak Credit: Mike Pollard

Mike said, “I personally went through three losses. My three sons, Harrison, Jake and Zach in 2017 and 2018. As a dad I didn't really have much support at the time.

“We've now created a team of bereaved dads and we support each other and we play a football at the same time.

"You know, the football takes the dads off the couch, but when they're there together, it doesn't really matter, Win, lose or draw, it's coming together being alongside of the bereaved parents. And we've created a real good community around Kent now.”

A minute silence was held before kick off to remember their 107 angels, commemorated with their stars watching on from the stands.

Balloons were placed in the stands of the very important match Credit: ITV News Meridian

Each one - a poignant reminder of the lives they continue to cherish.

One of those taking part in the match was Joe Grover, who like Mike, has felt the heartbreak and pain of losing a baby,

“It all kind of started as a fairy tale. My wife found out we were pregnant with our first on our wedding day. Kept it a secret until Christmas. And then, unfortunately, we experienced our first miscarriage on Valentine's Day.

"Then I found out about the club and I'll be honest, I saw so many sad stories and felt that the whole world didn't care about miscarriages, so I didn't reach out.

“Fell pregnant again. All going really well. Unfortunately, we had a stillborn at 36 and a half weeks, 18th December. And I'll be honest, three days later, I messaged Mike and I was in the support group chats before Christmas.

Ribbons were tied to railings to represent each angel Credit: ITV News Meridian

“It saved me as a man. They literally helped me through the postmortem, the funeral planing, getting the inquiry results, grieving and going back to work, relationship advice, the whole thing.

"People being brave enough to share their experiences and almost go along my journey with them.”

Niz Miah got involved with Sands shortly after losing Baby Miah. He said, "It was just after COVID. I just felt completely lost and then just being there at training within the space of 5 minutes,

"I just felt really understood - people that could really resonate with how I was feeling.It was just a real incredible space to be in.

While the football’s normally the time they can allow their mind to wander, the match was an important opportunity to remember all of their angels, together.

