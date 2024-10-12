Person up for ‘idiot award’ after driver has lucky Halloween pumpkin escape

A driver had an incredibly lucky escape after a pumpkin was lobbed at their car.

Thames Valley Police’s Roads Policing team, who revealed the incident, said the person was up for an ‘idiot award’.

The Halloween fruit was chucked from the window of another moving vehicle on Friday night.

A photograph released on the social media platform ‘X’ showed extensive damage to the windscreen.

The pumpkin’s impact on the driver’s side managed to crack the glass completely, with orange residue splattered across it.

The force’s account said, “Tonight's idiot award goes to those who thought throwing a pumpkin from a moving car at another moving car was a good idea.

“Luckily the driver only has a few scratches, but it could have been very serious.”

