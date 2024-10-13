Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Megan Samrai met Nyah-Lei and Leon Junior Noel

Two young children from Kent have been recognised for their bravery after their mum collapsed at home with extreme abdominal pain.

Nyah-Lei Noel, 7, and Leon Junior Noel, 5, from Chatham managed to call 999 to get their mum the medical care she needed.

Mum of three Dominique had been experiencing bad cramps throughout the day. As she arrived home from school after picking up the children, the pain began to worsen.

Nyah-Lei called 999 and ambulance crews were dispatched to the home.

The pair assessed and treated Dominique before taking her to Medway Maritime Hospital.

After tests, it was confirmed she has endometriosis, a condition where cells similar to those in the lining of the womb grow in other parts of the body.

The children said they'd learnt how to call 999 from their mum.

The children have been recognised for their quick thinking by South East Coast Ambulance Service. Credit: South East Coast Ambulance Service

Dominique said: "We got home, and I suddenly started to feel excruciating pain and came over faint. I was drifting in and out of consciousness and the next thing I remember is the ambulance crew in our living room."

"I couldn’t be prouder of them that they knew to call 999 in a situation like that and to get their mummy help. They even made sure my youngest was safe in his pram."

After calling 999, the pair also managed to get a hold of their dad on the phone. They even thought about arranging childcare for themselves while their mum was taken to hospital.

The pair's father, Leon Noel, said he was at work and got a call from the children, asking if Leon's friend can look after them until he can get home.

"I'm the proudest dad. It was very good. Big up Nyah and LJ, they've done well."

Gemma Coulson and Dawn Williams were the ambulance crew called to the home. They were greeted by Leon Junior at the door who led the way to his poorly mum.

Gemma said: "You don't get many children like that who think of their feet. It's very important to teach them what to do in emergencies as it can save lives if they know what the best course of action to take is."

"And also, teaching them their own postcode," Dawn added.

"Mobile phones nowadays gives us a little bit of an idea of the area, but if they know their postcode and the number they live at, the Emergency Medical Advisors can trace them very quickly."

To thank the children for being so brave, the family were given a tour at SECAMB'S Medway Make Ready Centre in Gillingham, where they were shown around the inside of an ambulance.