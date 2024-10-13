An e-scooter rider is in a critical condition in hospital after colliding with a parked car on a residential street in Southampton.

The accident happened at around 4.05am on Saturday, 12 October on Waterhouse Lane, near to the junction with Victory Road.

The rider, a 22-year-old man from Southampton, suffered serious injuries which police say are potentially life threatening.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or anyone who saw what happened. They're also appealing to anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage in the area.