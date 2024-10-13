Record crowds for Oxford half marathon

More than 13,000 runners have taken part in this year's Oxford half marathon, raising around a million pounds for charity.

Thousands of spectators lined the route of the annual race, which began in the city centre, passing the sites of Old Marston village, the River Cherwell, Oxford University’s Lady Margaret Hall, before finishing on Parks Road.

The 13.1 mile race was a sell-out once again, with all official charity partner places filled as participants looked to fundraise for great causes.

Men's race winner Mark Pearce crosses the line Credit: Luke Dorey

First back for the men was Mark Pearce in a time of 1 hour, 5 minutes and 18 seconds, with Harriet Freeman leading the women home in a time of 1 hour, 14 minutes and 35 seconds.

Rattee Hensirisakul was first back in the non-binary category, in a time of 1:49:32

The full results are available on the event website: https://www.oxfordhalf.com/

Over £950,000 has already been raised through the events’ official charity partners. National charities included Cancer Research UK, the Alzheimer’s Society, Macmillan Cancer Support and Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity.

This year's event sold out in record time Credit: Connor Baker

Local charities were also partnered with the event, including SSNAP, Special Effect, Helen & Douglas House, Oxfordshire Mind, Restore, Sobell House, Oxford Food Hub, Thames Valley Air Ambulance, Oxford Hospitals Charity and Yellow Submarine, some of which had teams of runners representing them along the route.

Ian Allerton, Operations Director at Motiv Sports, said: “Today we saw once again why this is one of the most popular half marathons in the UK. The support was excellent, it is always great to see such an iconic city come together to celebrate our runners.

Around a million pounds was raised for charity Credit: Connor Baker

“Thanks as always to our volunteers, charities and every single person involved in raising money. Congratulations finally to our runners who are the heart of our events, it was a brilliant effort from everyone, and we can’t wait to do it again next year.”

The Oxford Schools’ Challenge also took place on Sunday, designed to encourage local children to get involved and active in the weeks leading up to the event, completing incremental runs up to a 12-mile target.

Schoolchildren ran the final 1.1 miles together to complete their own half marathon, crossing the same finish line as the adult runners.