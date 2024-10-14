Decision due on £16m cuts to Hampshire County Council services

County councillors in Hampshire will consider the future of thirteen local services later today as they try to balance the budget.

The authority is looking to save £16 million by making cuts to services including waste recycling centres, road maintenance, homelessness support, street lighting and library stocks.

If recommendations are accepted, the savings could help deal with the authority's annual budget shortfall which is now projected to have increased to at least £175 million.

Demand and costs have continued to rise, especially in children's and adult's social care, special educational needs and school transport.

The council leader has described this Autumn as a pivotal point for their finances.

