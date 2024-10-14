A man in Basingstoke, who relies on community transport, has reacted to Hampshire County Council's decision to cut its funding of some services.

The cabinet considered proposed changed to 13 areas, in a bid to fill its budget gap, which is predicted to be at least £175 million.

It has decided to remove £587,000 of council funding to its Passenger Transport provision.

This will impact taxi-share services, supported local bus services and other passenger transport.

Among its users is Tony Nicholls, who relies on a 'Dial-A-Ride' service to take him from home in Basingstoke to his day centre. He is blind and has learning difficulties.

Tony said: "It's the only public transport that's door-to-door and basically, it's from people's homes. If it was to be cut, then it would be bad for myself and everyone who relies on it.

"It would be difficult to get out for people like myself and others as well, who cannot do that or get out of the house independently."

WATCH: Tony Nicholls tells ITV Meridian how a reduction in community transport funding could affect him

Play Brightcove video

The Cabinet says it's agreed that a review should be taken to make sure that social care service users "are not adversely impacted".

Leader of Hampshire County Council, Councillor Nick Adams-King said: "We have worked hard and given careful thought to the proposals put forward to help us address our future financial pressures.

"...We have also identified a way to bring together our passenger transport service - retaining vital support to many older residents with disabilities - with the provision of school transport for eligible children, so that existing vehicles are better used across the day to serve children and adults at different times.

"...Now that formal decisions have been made on the savings proposals, we will take them forward over the coming year with a view to maximising the savings that can be achieved by April 2025.

"We will of course ensure people using these services and the wider public are made aware of changes well before they are made and what the potential impacts might be."

WATCH: Cllr Nick Adams-King, Leader, Hampshire County Council explains how the Cabinet will find the money to plug the budget shortfall

Play Brightcove video

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…