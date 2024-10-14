Oxfordshire residents have the best recycling and composting rate (57.2%) in England, for the tenth time in a row.

Yet, the County Council says more needs to be done to tackle the climate emergency.

Nearly half of the average rubbish bin is made up of items that could have been recycled, such as cardboard toilet roll tubes, empty aerosols and empty shampoo bottles.

The theme of this year’s Recycle Week, which starts from today, is ‘Rescue Me, Recycle’.

The aim is to highlight common types of recyclable waste that residents often don’t recycle and ask them to rescue at least one of these items from their rubbish bin.

Councillor Dr Pete Sudbury, Deputy Leader of Oxfordshire County Council with Responsibility for Climate Change, Environment and Future Generations, said: "Oxfordshire residents are already great at recycling, but there is always room for improvement when it comes to finding the best possible option for an item we no longer need.

"With busy lives and so many different types of items, packaging and materials, we know there are times when householders can be unsure if something is recyclable or not.

"But if everyone can rescue at least one more recyclable item from general waste, it will make a big difference across the county."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...