Two men have been charged with murder in connection with a stabbing in Canterbury city centre.

Officers were called to the High Street at 11.31pm on Thursday 10 October 2024.

A 23-year-old man was found with a stab wound and emergency services pronounced him dead at the scene.

Four men were arrested by Kent Police.

Kemal Ibrahim, 24, of Long Acre Close, Canterbury, and Mohammed Hgar, 31, of no fixed address, have now been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Mr Ibrahim was also charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The two men are due to appear before Margate Magistrates' Court on Monday 14 October.

Two other men who were arrested in connection with the incident have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Kent Police or Crimestoppers.

