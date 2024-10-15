A 100-year-old Jewish refugee, who settled in Winchester, has shared his story as part of a new exhibition.

Edgar Feuchtwanger lived near Hitler in Germany, and managed to flee the country with his family just before the war broke out.

Once he left Munich, he studied at Winchester College and later got his doctorate.

He went on to be a history professor at the University of Southampton for 30 years, which has now been given an award for its work supporting refugees.

Edgar Feuchtwanger said: "I don't think there are that many people alive who've actually seen Hitler face to face.

"I mean, I felt I had left an evil empire, I think that's the phrase that stuck in my mind."

His story is one of seven being highlighted in an exhibition at the University of Southampton, which has been named the University of Sanctuary.

